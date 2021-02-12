Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Up 30.2% Over Last 7 Days

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $707,431.99 and $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,571.13 or 0.99780429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.28 or 0.01129043 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00347372 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00221335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00073305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

