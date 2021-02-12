Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 33,201 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 350.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after buying an additional 320,208 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.83. The stock had a trading volume of 653,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,370,291. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.53 and its 200 day moving average is $185.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

