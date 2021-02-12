Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after buying an additional 679,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB remained flat at $$55.10 during midday trading on Friday. 37,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,034. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.