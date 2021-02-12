Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,575 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,457,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 545,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,816,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 784,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 436,369 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,818. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

