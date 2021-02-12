Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 216,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 109,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $72.04. 4,836,336 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.