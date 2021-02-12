Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORKLY. Danske raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pareto Securities raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 11,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.28.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

