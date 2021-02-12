OSB Group Plc (OSB.L)’s (OSB) Top Pick Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their top pick rating on shares of OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 334.67 ($4.37).

OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) stock opened at GBX 427.80 ($5.59) on Monday. OSB Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 127.71 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 451.73 ($5.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 425.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 344.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54.

In other OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) news, insider Jason Elphick sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.25), for a total value of £27,669.66 ($36,150.59).

About OSB Group Plc (OSB.L)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

