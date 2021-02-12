OST (OST) Price Up 0.9% This Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. OST has a total market cap of $15.47 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OST has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OST Profile

OST is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OST is ost.com. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

