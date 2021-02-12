Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 92 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $449,863,000 after acquiring an additional 436,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.46.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.88. 27,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,054. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

