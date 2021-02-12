Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,338 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 30,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 73,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 224,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,424,660. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.60.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

