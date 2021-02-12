Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.03. 27,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $393.73.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

