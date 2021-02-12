Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,319,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 303,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 48,662 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QEFA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $72.16. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $72.18.

