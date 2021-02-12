Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,178 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.93. 24,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,765. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

