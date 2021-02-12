Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,964,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,072.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,592 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.22. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.90. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $310.14.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.