Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 596 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,629,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.48. 555,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,346. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $378.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.00 and a 200 day moving average of $327.94.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

