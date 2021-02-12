Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in January

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,466,100 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the January 14th total of 6,485,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OUTFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

OUTFF traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

