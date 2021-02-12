Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,749.63

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,749.63 and traded as high as $2,030.00. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $2,005.00, with a volume of 49,650 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,988.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,752.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

In related news, insider Gavin Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($25.67), for a total transaction of £108,075 ($141,200.68). Insiders have purchased a total of 22 shares of company stock valued at $43,694 over the last ninety days.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

