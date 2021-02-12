PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

