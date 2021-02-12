PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Sells $880,960.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $632,207.09.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Stacey Giamalis sold 7,499 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $337,604.98.

On Monday, November 30th, Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $178,800.00.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 39,125 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $837,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

