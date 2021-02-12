Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 689.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $28,761,052.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $172,586,033.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock valued at $121,858,668.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 983,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,737,938. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.