PancakeSwap One Day Trading Volume Hits $148.28 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 149.9% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $7.34 or 0.00015392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $833.59 million and approximately $148.28 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00062625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00282828 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00105036 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00080731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00093102 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00067115 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 181,043,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,555,118 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

