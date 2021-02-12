Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the January 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PRGNF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Paragon Shipping has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Paragon Shipping alerts:

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.