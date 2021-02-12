Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 146 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IX. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ORIX by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE IX opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

