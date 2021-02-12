Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 379 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $209.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,822 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

