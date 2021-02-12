Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $5,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

