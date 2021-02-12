Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 40.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $32.73 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

