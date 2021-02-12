Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to $11.75

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.75 to $11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRMRF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Paramount Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

