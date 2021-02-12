Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have commented on PRRWF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRRWF remained flat at $$24.27 during trading hours on Friday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

