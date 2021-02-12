Parthenon LLC Sells 475 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parthenon LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.1% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $190.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $346.36 billion, a PE ratio of -120.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.35. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $191.25.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.66. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

