Patientory Price Up 201.6% Over Last 7 Days (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $66,795.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patientory has traded 201.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

