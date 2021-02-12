Paul J. Krump Sells 5,600 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $165.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $166.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

