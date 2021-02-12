Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $411.39.

PAYC traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $411.96. 5,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.72. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

