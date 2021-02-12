PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $321.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $291.00 to $321.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.85.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $285.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.82 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.58. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

