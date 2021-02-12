PayPie (PPP) Price Up 88% Over Last 7 Days

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $25,103.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 88% higher against the dollar. One PayPie token can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.41 or 0.01102023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.10 or 0.05796537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019898 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

PayPie (PPP) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

