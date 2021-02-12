PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Short Interest Update

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 13,600.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PCSV opened at $0.05 on Friday. PCS Edventures!.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

