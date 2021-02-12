Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 11.9%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price was up 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 5,125,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,526,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $412.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.12) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $63,744. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,488 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 71.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 32,752 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Peabody Energy by 366.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 481,041 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.