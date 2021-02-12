Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 216.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after buying an additional 4,304,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after buying an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after buying an additional 1,239,450 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $140,141,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $90,240,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.55.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,593. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,092.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

