Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 190.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $90,240,914. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

Shares of PTON opened at $146.48 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,092.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

