People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,951 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 23.1% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 300,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 111,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

