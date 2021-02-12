pEOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $718,000.07 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $718,000.07 and $9,584.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00279719 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00102326 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00091160 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,336.66 or 1.03358194 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for pEOS is peos.one. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one.

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

pEOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

