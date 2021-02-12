Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $13.86. 1,269,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 787,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDAC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Peridot Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:PDAC)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.