Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.