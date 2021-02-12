Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 156.8% from the January 14th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PQEFF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 854,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,408. The company has a market cap of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Petroteq Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

