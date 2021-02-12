Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys Shares of 2,220 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS IYJ opened at $100.27 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.