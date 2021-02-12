Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,662 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.