Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,419,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,895,000 after purchasing an additional 761,980 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

