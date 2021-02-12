Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 474,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 124,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 26.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 24,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

PFE stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

