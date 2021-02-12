Phantasma (SOUL) Price Up 57.9% Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 57.9% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $303,489.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,814.79 or 0.99888601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00044105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00080273 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 184.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015011 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.