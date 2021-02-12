PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Shares of PHAS opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $145.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

