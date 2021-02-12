Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

